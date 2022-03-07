Teeters awarded $3K OSCF scholarship

The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation (OSCF) and Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) have announce the scholarship recipients for the 2022-2023 academic year, including one to Paige Teeters of Hillsboro for $3,000.

In its 15th year of programming, the OSCF is awarding 13 scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students in Ohio. The OSCF Scholarship Program was created to encourage undergraduate students to pursue degrees in one of the many academic fields that support the future of the soybean industry, as well as to support ongoing graduate-level research. Since 2008, the OSCF scholarship program has awarded over $400,000 in scholarship funds to students studying agriculture or a related field at Ohio colleges and universities.

Undergraduate scholarships of $3,000 each were awarded to Rachel Barrett, Alec Bollinger, Kearsten Kirby, Lauren Mellott, Lindsey Okuley, Ryan Patton and Teeters. The annual $5,000 Bhima Vijayendran Scholarship, named in honor of a Battelle research scientist who has made tremendous contributions to the soybean industry, was awarded to Laura Wilker. The Robinson W. Joslin Scholarship was awarded to Bethany Starlin. This annual $3,000 scholarship was created to honor a longtime leader in the soybean industry both in Ohio and nationally, who passed away in May 2016.

Graduate scholarships of $4,000 were awarded to Christian Vargas Garcia, Seth Kannberg, Melanie Medina and Stephen Riley.

Acting as the membership and policy voice for Ohio soybean farmers, OSA decided to create a scholarship program to support students interested in advocating for the future of soybeans. OSA’s inaugural $1,000 scholarship was awarded to OSCF scholarship recipient Lauren Mellott.

“We found that supporting students like Lauren will create a greater future for the soybean industry,” said Jennifer Wilson-Oechsle, Van Wert County soybean farmer and OSA scholarship committee member. “Lauren is an excellent choice for this scholarship because of her genuine interest in the soybean industry and desire to educate the next generation.”

Paige Teeters is a sophomore at Wilmington College studying agricultural education.

Submitted by Wendy Schwantes, APR assistant vice president.

