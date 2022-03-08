4-H enrollment deadline is April 1

4-H advisors and volunteers are gearing up for another 4-H year of educational projects, programming and activities for Highland County. Advisors have already started their year by attending training and getting club meetings planned.

Many clubs have either already met or are getting ready to start meeting for this year. Junior Leaders along with Kathy Bruynis, 4-H youth development educator, are visiting schools March 6-12 during Ohio 4-H Week. Junior Leaders started the week off by visiting Hillsboro third grade students. More Junior Leaders will be visiting with the county commissioners, Bright Local, Lynchburg and Fairfield third grade student on Wednesday, March 9 and Greenfield and Rainsboro third graders on Thursday, March 10.

The OSU Extension Office will have a flyer available for youth who are looking to become 4-H members. The flyer will include clubs who are taking new members, where they meet and the advisors’ contact information. As well as having copies in the Extension Office, third grade students will receive this flyer on the day of the 4-H presentations at area schools.

4-H is for youth age 5 and in kindergarten through age 18 as of Jan. 1 of the current year. Cloverbuds are the members who are 5 and in kindergarten through second grade. This is the non-competitive portion of 4-H. Members learn different skills while participating as Cloverbuds. Cloverbuds have the opportunity to attend an overnight camp with a parent at Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp. Cloverbud’s also have the opportunity to attend a day camp held at the fairgrounds on July 21, 2022. They also will participate in different activities with their own 4-H club.

Members who are 8 and in the third grade, or 9 and in any grade have the opportunity to take projects — there are over 200 projects from which to choose. They must take and complete the project if they want to participate in the county and/or state fair.

For more information on the variety of projects visit www.ohio4h.org and view the 34-page Family Guide which describes the projects. Enrollment in a club must be prior to the April 1, 2022 deadline to be eligible for awards and to exhibit at the Highland County Fair. For more information, call the OSU Extension office at 937-393–1918. These members also have the opportunity to attend overnight camp at Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp. Actually, non–members can also attend 4-H camp for a slightly higher fee.

There are a large variety of camps available to Highland County residents.

For more information and enrollment deadlines, visit highland.osu.edu. You may also contact Kathy Bruynis at bruynis.5@osu.edu.

Submitted by Kathy Bruynis, Extension educator, 4-H youth development.

Highland County Junior Leaders are pictured teaching Hillsboro third graders about 4-H. Pictured (l-r) are Sara Newsome, Wyatt Morrow, Kathryn Ogden and Kathryn Cluff. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Jr.-Leaders.jpg Highland County Junior Leaders are pictured teaching Hillsboro third graders about 4-H. Pictured (l-r) are Sara Newsome, Wyatt Morrow, Kathryn Ogden and Kathryn Cluff. Submitted photo