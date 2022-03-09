Hillsboro FFA celebrates National FFA Week

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter celebrated National FFA Week, Feb. 19-26. The week embraces more than 93 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future. More than 735,000 members participated in National FFA Week activities at local, state and national levels. These members have a passion for agriculture.

Designated a national week in 1947, the week of George Washington’s birthday, National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday and gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture. During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their schools and communities learn about FFA and agricultural education.

The Hillsboro FFA started the week with different dress up days and ended the week with a teacher appreciation lunch. During the January meeting, the members voted to select the spirit days. The members enjoyed being able to participate in the dress up days. The members also enjoyed putting their official dress on to serve the teachers. This is a way that the chapter gives back to the teachers for all the hard work and support they show the chapter.

Due to the kitchen staff and night time janitorial staff not being able to attend the teacher lunch, the members put together baskets with cans of peanuts and handwritten thank you notes on top. Merchants National Bank recognized the Hillsboro FFA chapter by donating cookies for the entire chapter. The Hillsboro FFA, along with three other Highland County schools, accepted a proclamation from the Highland County commissioners. Throughout the week, members also participated in Career Development Events and eighth grade recruitment.

Today, FFA provides the next generation of leaders who will change the world. As the top school-based youth leadership development organization in the nation, FFA helps young people meet new agricultural challenges by developing their unique talents and exploring their interests in a broad range of career pathways. FFA members are our future leaders, our future food suppliers, our future innovators and more.

Whether it is through service projects or community gatherings, National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to raise awareness about the role the National FFA Organization plays in the development of agriculture’s future leaders and the importance of agricultural education.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Written by Breanna Cooper, Hillsboro FFA reporter.

Pictured (l-r) are Brayden Lane, Breanna Cooper, Alexandra Crago, Trinity Edenfield, Addyson Miles, Riley Stratton, Ramsey Haines, Ben Florea, Erin Hedges, Kaylee Earley and Ashley Kimball preparing to serve the teachers for the Teacher Appreciation Lunch. Submitted photo