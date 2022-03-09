Burns guest speaker at Hillsboro FGBMFI

Patty Burns, described as a prophetic pastor, will be the guest speaker when the Hillsboro FGBMFI (Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International) holds a meeting Saturday, March 12 at 24 Exchange Deli and Pizza, 144 W. Main St., Hillsboro.

An in-person dinner starts at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. Ladies are welcome, and a freewill offering will be accepted. The event can also be viewed at 7:30 p.m. the same event on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/fgbmfihillsboro.

Praise and worship will be offered by Mike Gast.

Burns is the associate pastor at the Cornerstone Assembly of God Church in Hillsboro under the leadership of Pastor Mark Smith. Burns was the former pastor and founder of Resurrected Truth Ministries, but in 2017 the congregation merged with Cornerstone Assembly of God, which was a divine connection by the Spirit of God and has been such a blessing, Burns said in a news release.

“I serve there preaching, teaching and (working) with the women’s ministry,” Burns said.

Burns loves to encourage, lift up and minister the word of the Lord to the people of God, the news release said.

”For such a time as this, I have been called into the Kingdom of God,” she said. “Through many trials, tribulations and losses I have learned to persevere in the faith, leaning and trusting in the Lord, for He who has called me is faithful and I am glad to be in his service. I know that the best is yet to come for God’s people. For eye has not seen, ear has not heard, neither has it entered into the heart of man the things what God has prepared for those who love Him.”

