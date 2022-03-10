Ag sales team 7th at district

Four members from the Hillsboro FFA recently competed in the District Ag Sales competition hosted by the Hillsboro FFA and ran by the Talawanda Butler-Tech FFA chapter. The members that participated were Ashley Kimball, Ava Campbell, Kallie Fraley and Mason Hostetler. They spent time during both lunches and after school in order to prepare for the competition. They demonstrated skills in ag sales by selling to a customer and preparing for team sales prsentation. Through this Career Development Event, students have the opportunity to demonstrate skills in sales by participating in a wide range of activities oriented around the total sales process. The Hillsboro FFA team placed 7th overall in the district. Pictured (l-r) are Campbell, Kimball, Fraley and Hostetler.

