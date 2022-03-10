Hillsboro FFA holds montly meeting

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter held its January monthly meeting in the Agricultural Education Department at Hillsboro High School. There were approximately 120 members present. The members voted on important items of new business such as the annual strawberry sale, National FFA Week, and the design for this year’s T-shirt “Being a new member, I really enjoyed seeing how a meeting is run and the discussion that can happen. I found it very interesting to see the ideas being expressed by the members,” said member Breanna Karnes. Since this meeting was held during lunch, the chapter provided pizza and drinks to the members. Pictured (l-r) are Kylie Dun, Kadence Collins, Mylea Fridley and Kailyn Greer while participating in chapter discussion.

Submitted photo