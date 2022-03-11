Stratton advances to state speaking contest

Ten Hillsboro FFA students recently competed in the Sub-District Public Speaking Contest at Lynchburg-Clay High School. Within this competition are different categories such as presenting the FFA Creed, Beginning Prepared Speaking, Advanced Prepared Speaking, and Extemporaneous Speaking.

The Hillsboro FFA had four freshmen members who competed in presenting the FFA Creed. These students included Addy Knauff, Corbin Winkle, Gavin Brown and Ava Campbell. Winkle won first place in the Creed Speaking competition. In Beginning Prepared, the FFA Chapter had two members compete — Ramsey Haines and Jenna Rhoades. Rhoades went on to place second in this category and advanced to the district competition. Next was the Advanced Prepared Speaking competition. Competing in this competition were Riley Stratton, Aizhan Amanova and Bre Karnes. Stratton moved her way to first in this category. Finally, Mason Hostetler competed in the Extemporaneous Speaking contest.

Stratton, Rhoades and Winkle all advanced to the district competition which was held on Feb, 23. Winkle placed third overall in the district competing in the Creed Speaking competition. He scored this spot by placing second in the first heat, then getting the chance to compete in the final four. Stratton once again fought her way to the top and placed first in the Advanced Prepared Speaking contest and will be competing at the State Public Speaking competition that will be held this month.

“Competing in this competition was a step out of my comfort zone, but a step I believe everyone should take,” Campbell said.

Submitted by Alexandra Crago, Hillsboro FFA Chapter secretary.

Pictured are (back row, l-r) Gavin Brown, Corbin Winkle, Ramsey Haines, Breanna Karnes, Mason Hostetler and Riley Stratton; (front row, l-r) Addy Knauff, Ava Campbell, Jenna Rhoades and Aizhan Amanova. Submitted photo