FFA students rewarded for fruit sales

Some of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter left the school recently and went to the Highland Lanes Bowling Alley. The students enjoyed bowling and pizza for their hard work preparing and selling fruit to Hillsboro and other parts of Highland County. The top five salespersons were Riley Collins, Ryan Mau, Dalayna Collins, Morgan Garman and Hannah Holland. These five people went above and beyond. Pictured (l-r) are Collins, Chloe Steen, Breanna Cooper and Addy Knauff at Highland Lanes during the incentive trip. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Fruit-Sale.jpg Some of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter left the school recently and went to the Highland Lanes Bowling Alley. The students enjoyed bowling and pizza for their hard work preparing and selling fruit to Hillsboro and other parts of Highland County. The top five salespersons were Riley Collins, Ryan Mau, Dalayna Collins, Morgan Garman and Hannah Holland. These five people went above and beyond. Pictured (l-r) are Collins, Chloe Steen, Breanna Cooper and Addy Knauff at Highland Lanes during the incentive trip. Submitted photo