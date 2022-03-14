TechneTitle celebrates 20th anniversary

TechneTitle Agency Inc. of Hillsboro celebrated it 20 years in business anniversary with a ribbon-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, along with family, employees, friends and members of the community, on March 9. Located at 219 N. High St. in Hillsboro, TechneTitle Agency, has been serving Hillsboro and surrounding areas for the last 20 years under the ownership of Douglas Thomson.

TechneTitle offers closing services to lenders, realtors, and homeowners. It conducts title searches, acts as closing agents, and provides title insurance policies on both residential and commercial real-estate transactions.

During the ribbon cutting, the TechneTitle staff thanked the great network of lenders, realtors, buyers and sellers that have allowed the company to be successful in the community and surrounding area for 20 years.

For more information,call 937-393-2530 or visit www.technetitle.com.

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit membership-driven organization that represents the business community of Highland County. The many plans and programs the chamber offers it investors, combined with county workforce development initiatives, and local, state, and federal legislative/advocacy efforts positions the chamber of commerce as a leading organization in Highland County.

Learn more at www.thehighlandchamber.com.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

