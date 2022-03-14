Walnut Hills CCCU revival

The Walnut Hills Church of Christ in Christian Union, 10449 Barger Rd., Leesburg, will hold a revival at 7 p.m. nightly from March 14-20. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. The speaker will be the Rev. Randy Peters and singing will be by the Carter sisters and Neil.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For more information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Bright Local School Board

The Bright Local Board of Education will hold its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 at Bright Elementary.

Annual softball tournament

There will be a meeting regarding ideas about the 2022 annual Adult Softball Tournament at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 at the Hillsboro City Building, 130 N. High St.

Homeless shelter fundraiser

Twenty Four Deli & Pizza in Hillsboro will host a St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser on March 17 for the Highland County Homeless Shelter. It will donate 10 percent of guests’ orders to the homeless shelter. Guests must present a flyer upon paying for the order which is valid with dine-in, deliveries and drive-thru orders. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Flyers can be found on Facebook, in the lobby of the homeless shelter, and at Community Market Dollar General. The funds will help offset the daily operating costs that HCHS endures from assisting 150 individuals annually.

Highland Co. Board of Health

The Highland County Board of Health had to change its March meeting date from March 17 to March 15 at 10 a.m. due to scheduling conflicts. Otherwise, the board will continue to meet monthly on each third Thursday at 9 a.m.

Mowrystown Souper Supper

The Mowrystown Presbyterian Church is having a Souper Bowl Supper at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19 The menu includes soup, sandwiches, pie and ice cream. A freewill donation will be accepted. Also Jake Lindsey, a Christian magician, will have a program at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. Everyone is welcome.

Free Will Dooley concert

The Hillsboro Free Will Baptist Church Youth Group, GRIT (God Rocks In Teens) will sponsor an evening concert with Jimmy Dooley at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 20. The church is located at 6360 U.S. Route 50. There will be no admission fee and refreshments will be provided after the concert. All are welcome. To learn more about Dooley, visit JimmyDooley.com.

St. Patrick’s Day Brunch

The Highland County Historical Society, 151 E. Main St., Hillsboro, will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Brunch on Sunday, March 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu includes ham, biscuits and gravy, Irish potatoes, egg casserole, brownies, coffee and juice. Reservations are needed. Call the museum at 937-393-3392 or Jean Fawley at 937-763-2657 before March 15. Carry-out will be available. Call 937-393-3392. Donations are greatly appreciated.

Fruitdale Pancake Supper

The Fruitdale United Methodist Church Pancake Sausage Supper will be held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 26. All are weclome. The menu consists of pancakes, sausage or sausage sandwich, dessert, coffee or milk. Dine-in or carry-out will be available for a freewill donation. The church located on S.R. 41 south of Greenfield.

Rotary Club gun raffle

The Hillsboro Rotary Club will hold an annual gun raffle. The drawing will be held the night of the Highland County Society for Children & Adults Radio-Telethon on March 30 at the Hillsboro Orpheum. The tickets are $20 for a chance to win your choice of a Bear Creek Arsenal AR 350, Glock 48 9mm pistol, or $500 cash. If 300 tickets are sold, a second choice will be given. Contact a Hillsboro Rotarian to purchase a ticket or Wayne Bowman or Robert Moots for information.

SWCD Tree Seedling Sale

The Highland Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual Tree Seedling Sale. will offer a variety of packets on a first-come, first-served basis. Order forms can be downloaded at www.highlandswcd.com or picked up at the Highland SWCD office located at 514 Harry Sauner Rd., Ste 2, Hillsboro. Contact the office at 937-393-1922, ext. 3 for more information.

‘Coffee Is On’ in Rainsboro

The Rainsboro United Methodist Church invites the community to stop by every Wednesday morning from 7-10 a.m. for “Coffee Is On”. The kitchen is also open serving up many favorite homemade breakfast foods includding biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, eggs, hashbrown casserole, fruit salad and more. The church is located at 7579 S.R. 753 on the left toward Greenfield, just north of the U.S. Route 50 and S.R. intersection. A free-will offering is accepted and everyone is welcome.

Poll workers sought

The Highland County Board of Elections is seeking poll workers. Anyone interested should call the board office at 937-393-9961 if you are interested. Training dates and times are as follows: Tuesday, April 5, 8 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 7, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m.; Tuesday, April 12, 8:30a.m. to noon, 1-4:30p.m. and 5-8:30p.m.; and Thursday, April 14, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Trainings are held at the Hi Tec Center at 1575 N. High St. Hillsboro.