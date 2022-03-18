HMS honors positive behavior students

Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School.

PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe, and solve problems.

The students — Ella Jordan, Nathaniel Meredith and Leah Vance — displayed leadership skills and proved themselves to be good role models in all four areas.

Submitted by Hillsboro Middle School.

Ella Jordan has been selected as a PBIS student. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Jordan.jpg Ella Jordan has been selected as a PBIS student. Nathaniel Meredith has been selected as a PBIS student. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Meredith.jpg Nathaniel Meredith has been selected as a PBIS student. Leah Vance has been selected as a PBIS student. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Vance.jpg Leah Vance has been selected as a PBIS student.