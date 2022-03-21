Vance art displayed in Columbus

State judging in Columbus for the Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibit took place on March 12. The Hillsboro High School Visual Art Department has announced that Aubree Vance, a senior A.P. Art & Design student, was selected to be part of the exhibition. The Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibit will be on display at the James A. Rhodes Tower in Columbus from April 24 to May 19. Aubree’s artwork, “Still Life 1”, is one of 324 pieces selected from approximately 6,000 entries statewide. The photo is of the painting with Hello Kitty as part of the subject matter.

