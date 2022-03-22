Shipphaus Mercantile holds grand opening

Shipphaus Mercantile Hillsboro celebrated their grand opening in Hillsboro with a ribbon-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, along with family, friends and members of the community on March 11.

Owned and operated by Rebecca O’Brien Sexton and located at 305 E. Main St., Shipphaus Mercantile sells original artwork, home decor, travel items, gifts, cards, seasonal gifts, games, candy, bags, scarves, furniture and more. Its items are eclectic and ever changing, so even though their space is small, it will always be interesting for visitors.

The idea for this business is a culmination of many interests and a place to localize those interests. Part of the idea started because of the Art Factory, which was located at 136 W. Main St. in Hillsboro. A family member owned that space and asked Sexton to set up some art classes and kind of keep that art spirit alive in town. As she began working in the space and attempted to have some classes, it became clear that that space was way too small for all the things they wanted to do. During this time, they had started renovating the old house, with the idea of an Airbnb rental, offices and a simple event-based art gallery in a portion of the home. It seemed like a good idea to merge all the functions into one space, so that is what this project is.

Sexton has a background in consulting, management, real estate, art and product design, so all the elements of this business are a culmination of her past experiences. Dr. Shipp built the house in 1891, hence the Shipp. Haus is a nod to her grandfather, Joseph Hiestand, a local farmer, world class trap shooter and politician. The Hiestand name is Austrian-German where house translates to HAUS.

“I really love when people visit the store,” said Sexton. “It feels like they are visiting me, and it just makes my day. But also, I think everyone feels like it is a special place, because it is. It has a rich history, and many folks have fond memories of Mary Kier, the previous owner of the home and Lucky Stop Antiques, which operated at this very spot for many decades.”

For more information including hours, events and specials, visit www.shipphaus.com.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

