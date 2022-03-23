MNB donates $1,000 to Hillsboro After Prom

Hillsboro After Prom Committee Chairperson Elaine Gilliland (front, left) accepts a donation of $1,000 from Denise Fauber of Merchants National Bank. Also pictured are Merchants Bank’s Paul Pence and Bertha Hamilton (far right) and Hillsboro students and members of the after prom committee.

Submitted photo