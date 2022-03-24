Puckett passes architecture exam

McCarty Associates, LLC has announced that Dallas M. Puckett recently passed the Architecture Registration Exams to become a licensed architect in Ohio.

Puckett joined the firm in 2020 and currently serves as a project architect for many of McCarty’s architectural projects. He graduated from Lynchburg-Clay High School in 2011, graduated from the University of Cincinnati’s DAAP program with a bachelor of science degree in architecture in 2015, and later received a master’s of architecture degree at Miami University in 2017. He worked in a co-op program at a number of Cincinnati architecture firms during his college years as well as one in Newport Beach, California. After graduation, he began his career at a large Cincinnati architectural firm and served as a project designer on numerous school building projects for four years.

Puckett currently resides in the New Market area with his wife, Becca, and two sons, Silas and Sperro.

Puckett brings to McCarty Associates, LLC a unique design experience by being well versed in REVIT and 3D modeling. If you are in need of some architecture design services, contact McCarty’s architecture department for your design needs.

Located in Hillsboro, McCarty Associates is a full-service architecture, engineering and surveying firm that offers services all over Ohio and northern Kentucky.

Submitted by Jason C. McConnaughey, McCarty Associates, LLC.

Puckett https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Dallas-Puckett-Article-Photo.jpg Puckett