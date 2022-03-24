Posted on by

Buckskin students enjoy rockin’ reward


Submitted story

Buckskin Elementary students enjoyed a deejayed dance and pajama party recently.

Bubbles float on the air as Buckskin Elementary students enjoyed a deejayed dance and pajama party recently.


Third graders Rachella Thoroughman and Kimberly Snyder hula hoop it up during Buckskin’s dance and pajama day.


Zaelynn McNamee, Alarik Mick-Humphries and Bella McGee, all fourth graders at Buckskin Elementary, try to keep multiple hula hoops going at once.


Like all students across the Greenfield Exempted Village School District, Buckskin Elementary students have been working with the PBIS (Positive Behaviors Incentives and Supports) program, and through that program earning PAWS (Positive, Attitude, Wise choices and Safety) bucks.

The students earn the PAWS by following directions in each area of the building. Students can use them for individual rewards or towards a celebration for the entire student body, which is what recently happened at Buckskin as students earned a dance and pajama day.

Rockin’ Ron deejayed the event.

Submitted by Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

