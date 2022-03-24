McClain FFA is a gold rated chapter

The FFA National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. Receiving this award means that the McClain FFA in the top 10 percent of FFA chapters in the state.

