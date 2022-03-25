Fairfield open enrollment meeting

Parents of students who are interested in enrollment at the Fairfield Local Schools for the first time under the open enrollment policy for the 2022-23 school year are invited to attend an informal meeting from 3-4 p.m. Monday, April 11 in the District Office Conference Room, 11611 S.R. 771, Leesburg.

The open enrollment policy will be explained, questions answered, and applications will be available.

Board policy establishes a limit for the number of students enrolled in each grade level. Due to those limits and current enrollment, some grade levels may have limited or no openings for the 2022-23 school year.

Applications will be accepted through June 15, 2021.

Attendance at this meeting is not required.

Contact Amy Buddelmeyer at the district office at 937—2221 if you have any questions or to request more information.

Parents of current open enrollment students will receive an application via email or mail.

Submitted by Amy Buddelmeyer, administrative assistant, Fairfield Local Schools.