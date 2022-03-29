Koogler 3rd at Rotary district speech contest

Hillsboro High School senior Abigail Koogler finished third Sunday at the Southwestern Ohio’s Rotary District 6670 Four-Way Test Speech Contest hosted by Wright State University.

Koogler was the Hillsboro Rotary Club’s representative at the event. Each contestant gave their speech in two rounds held in front of various judges and then awaited the results for the finals. Koogler was selected as a final contender to give her speech a third time which resulted in third place overall for the speech competition.

The district is made up of 46 clubs, and 15 students were represented on Sunday.

Koogler spoke on the fairness of a two-party political system. First place overall at the district contest was awarded to Sara Lynn Oney, a senior from London High School who spoke on standardized testing. Second place went to Robert Blankenship, a sophomore from Eaton High School who spoke on the evolution of the internet. Fourth Place went to Yatra Patel, a senior from West Clermont High School who spoke on war and how no one wins in the end.

The Hillsboro club’s competition was held March 15 at a Hillsboro Rotary Club’s meeting. Koogler was the first place winner and was selected as the club’s representation at the Rotary District 6670 Competition. This was Koogler’s second appearance in the district competition.

The overall runner-up at the club competition was Shaleigh Duncan, a senior and first place winner of the Fairfield High School contest. Her speech was about COVID-19 and how it affected junior high students both with behavioral and academic issues. The second place winner from Hillsboro High School was Kyah Chaney, a junior who spoke on managing anxiety issues as a student.

The speeches are to have topics of leadership, service and the Four-Way Test. The contestants must apply the Four-Way Test — Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned? All aspects of the test are to be articulated in the speech, or it will result in disqualification.

Submitted by Amatha Farrens, Liberty Lions Club.

Submitted photo