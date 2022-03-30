Krebsfanger speaker at FBGMFI

The Hillsboro Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) will hold meeting Saturday, April 9 at 24 Exchange Deli and Pizza, 144 W. Main St., Hillsboro.

The event can be viewed on Facebook Live at 7:45 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/fgbmfihillsboro.

The guest speaker will be Steve Krebsfanger, minister of hope, Praise and worship will be by Mike Gast.

A freewill offering will be received.

Ladies are welcome.

Do not attend if you have cold or flu symptoms.

“Krebsfanger is a fiery evangelist who ministers in signs, miracles and wonders,” Gast, the organizer of the event, said in a news release. “He’s also a bi-vocational minister. He serves as the care pastor at Goshen Church of God in Cincinnati, Ohio. He also teaches ancient history and serves as the head cross country and track and field coach at Miami Valley Christian Academy in the same city.

“Pastor Steve has a heart for mentoring young men who are struggling with addiction,” the news release continued. “This serves him well as a mentor at the Teen Challenge Ranch in Teen Challenge Cincinnati Men’s Ranch. Steve has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati in the School of Business along with over 25 years in the financial services industry.”

Submitted by Mike Gast.

Krebsfanger https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_SteveKrebsfanger3.20.22.jpg Krebsfanger