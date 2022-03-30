Southern Hills Community Bank recently donated $500 to the Hillsboro High School Prom. Pictured are Hillsboro High School students along with Southern Hills employees Matt Roberts, assistant branch manager; Laura Musselman, assistant vice president branch administrator; Lindsay Cloud, SVP, CFO; Charlene Huffer, branch manager; and Haley Kelly, CSR.
Southern Hills Community Bank recently donated $500 to the Hillsboro High School Prom. Pictured are Hillsboro High School students along with Southern Hills employees Matt Roberts, assistant branch manager; Laura Musselman, assistant vice president branch administrator; Lindsay Cloud, SVP, CFO; Charlene Huffer, branch manager; and Haley Kelly, CSR.