Southern Hills Community Bank recently donated $500 to the Hillsboro High School Prom. Pictured are Hillsboro High School students along with Southern Hills employees Matt Roberts, assistant branch manager; Laura Musselman, assistant vice president branch administrator; Lindsay Cloud, SVP, CFO; Charlene Huffer, branch manager; and Haley Kelly, CSR.

