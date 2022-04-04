Fairfield School Board

The Fairfield Board of Education will hold a special meeting for the purpose of discussing employment issues at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 in the district office conference room. The board will be in executive session for the entirety of the meeting. For more information call the school at 937-780-2221.

Greenfield CCCU revival

The Greenfield Church of Christ in Christian Union, 503 McClain Ave., Greenfield, will hold a revival at 7 p.m. nightly April 6-10, except for Sunday when services will be held at 6 p.m. The evangelist will be Tim Case with singing provided by the Harness Family and local talent. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 937-981-2772.

HSWCD tree seedling orders

The Highland Soil and Water Conservation District tree seedling orders will be ready for pick-up on Friday, April 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. via drive-through. The one-day pick-up will be held at the Liberty Township Building, 95 Moore Rd., across from Seal-Tite. The building will only be open during these times, so make arrangements to pick-up your trees that day. There are a few tree packets still available on a first-come, first-served basis. If you are interested in purchasing tree seedlings stop by the Liberty Township building Friday during the pick-up times or contact the Highland SWCD office at 937-393-1922 ext. 3.

Road to Resurrection

A “Road to Resurrection” drive through event will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10. Rejoice in the resurrection and travel in your own vehicle through scenes leading up to the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus, recreated at the rural church. The family-friendly event will take about 20 minutes and you can start anytime within the two-hour windows.

Soul’d Out in Pricetown

The gospel singing group Soul’d Out will present a concert at the Pricetown Church of Christ at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 10. The church is located at 2070 S.R. 131 in Pricetown. The public is invited.

Presbyterian ham dinner

The Presbyterian Women’s Association invites the community to a ham loaf and ham dinner on Sunday, April 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the church dining room at the First Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield. The menu includes ham loaf or ham, roasted potatoes, baked beans, fruit salad, a variety of desserts, rolls, iced tea, coffee and lemonade. Carry-out is available. The suggested donation is $10. Children under 12 eat for free. All are welcome. For more information, contact the church office at 937-981-3735.

HCCAO open interviews

Highland County Community Action Organization will conduct open interviews on Wednesday, April 13 from 3-6 p.m. at the North High Business Center, 1487 N. High St., Hillsboro. It is a growing agency and looking to fill several open positions. Original job postings and fringe benefits can be found at www.hccao.org, omjhighlandcounty.com, www.indeed.com and www.facebook.com/HighlandCountyCAO/jobs.

Lynchburg Historical Society

To spotlight its recently acquired Dumenil Family Collection, the Lynchburg Historical Society will host two open houses in April. The first will be on April 9 from 2-4 p.m. and the second on April 24 from 2-4 p.m. The Dumenil family, originally from France, arrived in Lynchburg in 1857, the same year Lynchburg’s distillery opened. Visitors will be able to see photos and memorabilia from the modern Dumenils, including a vintage postcard collection, a 1937 wedding dress, and World War II letters. The Lynchburg Historical Society is located on Main Street, Lynchburg.

Highland County PERI

The Highland County Chapter of Public Employees Retirees, Inc meeting will be at 10 a.m. April 14 at the Hi-Tec Center at 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro. The speaker will be Cailin Hoskins with Veterans Services. All members and guests are welcome.

‘Coffee Is On’ in Rainsboro

The Rainsboro United Methodist Church invites the community to stop by every Wednesday morning from 7-10 a.m. for “Coffee Is On”. The kitchen is also open serving up many favorite homemade breakfast foods including biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, eggs, hash brown casserole, fruit salad and more. The church is located at 7579 S.R. 753 on the left toward Greenfield, just north of the U.S. Route 50 and S.R. intersection. A free-will offering is accepted and everyone is welcome.

Poll workers sought

The Highland County Board of Elections is seeking poll workers. Anyone interested should call the board office at 937-393-9961 if you are interested. Training dates and times are as follows: Tuesday, April 5, 8 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 7, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m.; Tuesday, April 12, 8:30a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m.; and Thursday, April 14, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Trainings are held at the Hi Tec Center at 1575 N. High St. Hillsboro.