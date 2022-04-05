The Highland County Goat Association held its Highland County Goat Ambassador competition March 26 at the First Presbyterian Church of Hillsboro. Five competitors all demonstrated outstanding qualities and abilities for the positions. The competitors were Jayah Chaney, Grant Johnson, Makayla Wilder, Breanna Wilder and Olivia Cole. The selection was difficult with wonderful speeches and knowledgeable answers to the judge’s questions. The 2022 Highland County Goat Ambassador is Jayah Chaney, the daughter of Linda Chaney. The 2022 Highland County Goat Ambassador Runner-Up is Makayla Wilder, the daughter of Monica Palmer-Wilder. The Highland County Goat Association looks forward to the positive attributes these ambassadors will bring the the goat industry. Brian S. Vance and Lori Dabbs Vance judged the competition. Pictured (l-r) are Grant Johnson, Olivia Cole, Makayla Wilder, Breanna Wilder and Jayah Chaney.

