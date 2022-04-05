Tony and Nadine (Upton) Reno are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Nadine was originally from Dayton and met Tony, of Hillsboro, through friends. They were married on April 8, 1972 by the Rev. Glen Workman in Belfast. They have resided in Highland County throughout their entire marriage. They have three children, Justin (Michelle) Reno, Joshua Reno and Stacey (Tyler) Dance. They enjoy spending time with their children and grandchildren as well as riding their motorcycle. They are recently and on their wedding day.

Tony and Nadine (Upton) Reno are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Nadine was originally from Dayton and met Tony, of Hillsboro, through friends. They were married on April 8, 1972 by the Rev. Glen Workman in Belfast. They have resided in Highland County throughout their entire marriage. They have three children, Justin (Michelle) Reno, Joshua Reno and Stacey (Tyler) Dance. They enjoy spending time with their children and grandchildren as well as riding their motorcycle. They are recently and on their wedding day.