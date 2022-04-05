Fresh Encounter donates $5K for mental health

As part of its annual philanthropic giving plan, Fresh Encounter Inc. hosted a “Nourish Your Mind” mental health awareness event in their grocery stores in October 2021. The Paint Valley Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board participated in the local events held at Sack ‘N Save in Chillicothe and Community Markets in Greenfield. In return, Fresh Encounters awarded the ADAMH Board $5,000 to be used to promote mental health awareness in Ross and Highland counties.

“The Paint Valley ADAMH Board voted, in their February board meeting, to split the donation between the Ross County and Highland County Suicide Prevention Coalitions. These coalitions are very active in the communities that Fresh Encounter serve. The ADAMH Board felt that these funds could be most beneficial to the coalitions that work hard to promote mental health awareness in Ross and Highland counties,” said Penny Dehner, executive director of the ADAMH Board.

“We greatly appreciate the generosity of Fresh Encounters, and that the Paint Valley ADAMH Board made the decision to funnel the donation through the suicide prevention coalitions,” said Jhan Corzine, president of the Ross County Suicide Prevention Coalition. “These funds will be a great help in furthering our mission of educating about suicide and its prevention, offering assistance to families affected by suicide and removing the stigma from talking about mental health issues. This is more important than ever, given the rising rates of suicide during the COVID pandemic.”

Highland County Suicide Prevention Chair (HCSPC) Tara Campbell stated, “Our coalition is grateful for the support from the ADAMH Board and Fresh Encounters to partner in our mission to prevent suicide in Highland County and increase knowledge around mental illness. The generous donation will go toward providing educational outreach to our schools and community, as well as assisting families who are affected by suicide by providing care packages. When the community and our businesses come together for such important efforts, not only are we working on preventative measures, we are reducing the stigma that is associated with suicide and mental illnesses. We are sincerely appreciative of this donation.”

The Paint Valley ADAMH Board was created in 1967 by the Ohio legislature to ensure the availability of community-based addiction and mental health services for residents of Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties.

Submitted by Penny Dehner, executive director, Paint Valley ADAMH board.