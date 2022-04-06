Pictured (l-r) are Jean Myers, Dave Daniels, Stephanie Newman, Amanda Roades, Jeff Duncan, Tiffany Benner, Jeremy Ratcliff and Terry Britton as the the Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed April 2022 as Child Abuse Prevention Month. The commissioners urged all residents to engage in activities whose purpose is to strengthen families and communities to provide the optimal environment for healthy child development.

