The guest speaker at the April meeting of the New Vienna Lions Club was East Clinton School District nurse Lisa Stephens, who talked about student vision testing and the equipment used. Stephens (center) is pictured with New Vienna Lions Club members Bob Mobley (left) and Dana Dunseith. The club made a donation to East Clinton for updated equipment.

The guest speaker at the April meeting of the New Vienna Lions Club was East Clinton School District nurse Lisa Stephens, who talked about student vision testing and the equipment used. Stephens (center) is pictured with New Vienna Lions Club members Bob Mobley (left) and Dana Dunseith. The club made a donation to East Clinton for updated equipment. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_NV-Lions.jpg The guest speaker at the April meeting of the New Vienna Lions Club was East Clinton School District nurse Lisa Stephens, who talked about student vision testing and the equipment used. Stephens (center) is pictured with New Vienna Lions Club members Bob Mobley (left) and Dana Dunseith. The club made a donation to East Clinton for updated equipment. Submitted photo