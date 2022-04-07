Hillsboro M.S. announces PBIS students

Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School.

PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe, and solve problems.

The students — Jozlyne Fenner, Rylie Ison and Alex Wilson — displayed leadership skills and proved themselves to be good role models in all four areas.

Submitted by Hillsboro Middle School.

Jozlyne Fenner is a Hillsboro Middle School PBIS student. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Fenner.jpg Jozlyne Fenner is a Hillsboro Middle School PBIS student. Submitted photo Rylie Ison is a Hillsboro Middle School PBIS student. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Ison.jpg Rylie Ison is a Hillsboro Middle School PBIS student. Submitted photo Alex Wilson is a Hillsboro Middle School PBIS student. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Wilson.jpg Alex Wilson is a Hillsboro Middle School PBIS student. Submitted photo