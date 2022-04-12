AAA& hosting Welcome to Medicare webinar

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is working with the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP), a program of the Ohio Department of Insurance, to host a free Welcome to Medicare webinar on Wednesday, April 27 from 10-11 a.m.

Whether you’re new to Medicare or have questions, the webinar will be a valuable resource for Ohioans to learn about coverage options, financial assistance, and important deadlines.

Conducted by OSHIIP staff in an interactive setting with one-on-one follow-up opportunities, the webinar will provide an overview of Medicare Part A and B benefits, Part D prescription drug coverage, Medicare supplement plans, Medicare Advantage plans, eligibility, enrollment and coverage options.

To register for the free webinar, you can find a special link on the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org. At the Home Page under the “Happening Now” section, you’ll find a registration link. If you have questions, call 1-800-582-7277, ext. 224 or email [email protected]

The Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in 10 counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711).

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.