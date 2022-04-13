Fairfield FFA member Sophie Young recently received an Ohio FFA Foundation Scholarship sponsored by The Ohio Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA). The HBPA is composed of nearly 2,500 owners and trainers who race thoroughbreds at the three commercial race tracks in Ohio. Each year two $1,000 Ohio HBPA scholarships will be offered to FFA members in each of the FFA’s 10 Ohio districts.

Fairfield FFA member Sophie Young recently received an Ohio FFA Foundation Scholarship sponsored by The Ohio Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA). The HBPA is composed of nearly 2,500 owners and trainers who race thoroughbreds at the three commercial race tracks in Ohio. Each year two $1,000 Ohio HBPA scholarships will be offered to FFA members in each of the FFA’s 10 Ohio districts. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Young-pic.jpg Fairfield FFA member Sophie Young recently received an Ohio FFA Foundation Scholarship sponsored by The Ohio Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA). The HBPA is composed of nearly 2,500 owners and trainers who race thoroughbreds at the three commercial race tracks in Ohio. Each year two $1,000 Ohio HBPA scholarships will be offered to FFA members in each of the FFA’s 10 Ohio districts. Submitted photo