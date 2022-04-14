Highland County Christian Women hold final meeting

The Highland County Christian Women (HCCW) held its April 2022 meeting at the Hillsboro Seventh Day Adventist Church. After discussion, the group decided to disband due to the passing of its beloved leader, Judy Mason, and the many personal commitments of the members.

In a little over a year, the HCCW has completed a number of member-funded projects to benefit local nursing homes, the Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center, and provided backpacks of personal hygiene items for female inmates being released from jail.

The remaining funds have been used to assemble Easter baskets for the children currently residing in the Highland County Homeless Shelter and the extra hygiene items were donated to Area 937.

The HCCW would like to thank all the individuals, groups and congregations who offered support to the HCCW and its members.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Highland County Christian Women.

Highland County Christian Women members present Easter baskets to Tammy Dennis, administrative director of the Highland County Homeless Shelter, in April 2021. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Christian-Women.jpg Highland County Christian Women members present Easter baskets to Tammy Dennis, administrative director of the Highland County Homeless Shelter, in April 2021. Submitted photo