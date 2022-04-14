VanZant wins recycling poster contest

Every year Ross, Pickaway, Highland, Fayette (RPHF) Solid Waste District holds a billboard contest for fifth grade students in Ross, Pickaway, Highland and Fayette counties to demonstrate their artistic abilities and love for the environment. One student winner is selected from each county.

Highland County Community Action’s Recycling Outreach Coordinator Whitney Bradley went to each of the participating schools within Highland County to teach students the value of recycling and litter prevention, and provide them with contest information. Bradley said that she was excited to see how engaged and interested the students were this year, “To see how each student applied their knowledge into their designs for the billboard was amazing,”

This year seven classes participated with approximately 382 students.

Highland County Community Action and the RPHF Solid Waste District are happy to announce the winner of the 2022 Billboard Contest as Jax VanZant, a fifth grader from Buckskin Elementary in the Greenfield Exempted Village School District. His drawing was chosen due to the clarity of the message and drawing as well the creativity and imaginativeness of comparing and contrasting the damages done to the environment in absence of recycling and litter prevention.

When asked what made him choose to draw this picture he said, “ I just love drawing, I really just like… in the summer, me and my friend, we go out to the creek and try to get all the trash we can. I just thought it would be good to spread the word.”

Vanzant’s billboard will be posted at 318 S.R. 138, Greenfield, throughout the month of April.

If anyone would like any further information on how they can recycle or clean up litter, contact Braldey at Highland County Community Action by email at [email protected] or by phone 937-393-3458 ext. 117.

Submitted by Whitney Bradley, Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc.

Buckskin Elementary fifth grader Jax VanZant is the winner of the 2022 Highland County Community Action Recycling Poster Contest. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Poster-winner.jpg Buckskin Elementary fifth grader Jax VanZant is the winner of the 2022 Highland County Community Action Recycling Poster Contest. Submitted photo