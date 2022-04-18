As part of Greenfield’s annual observance of Arbor Day, village officials visited local nursing homes bestowing a seedling for the facility to plant. In this picture, Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin (far left) and council chair Phil Clyburn (far right) are pictured with Edgewood Manor staff members and the white spruce seedling for the facility to plant.

