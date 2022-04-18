Hillsboro M.S. selects BPIS students

Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School.
PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe, and solve problems.
The students — Reagan Leininger, Alainna Mikkelsen and Sophia Page — displayed leadership skills and proved themselves to be good role models in all four areas.
Submitted by Hillsboro Middle School.
Reagan Leininger is a Hillsboro Middle School PBIS student.
Alainna Mikkelsen is a Hillsboro Middle School PBIS student.
Sophia Page is a Hillsboro Middle School PBIS student.