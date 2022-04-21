Honorary Degree recipients are those the Hillsboro FFA would like to recognize as its own for their hard work, time, effort and dedication throughout the year. The honorary members were eager to jump in to help at any point, not only helping or supervising but providing outstanding service to the chapter. This year’s recipients include Barry and Michelle Stratton, owners of S&S Contractors; as well as Mark and Darci Hedges, owners of Hedges Supply Incorporated. These honorary members were presented with a plaque to commiserate their help and support. Pictured (l-r) are Ashely Kimball, Erin Hedges, Barry Stratton, Michelle Stratton, Mark Hedges, Darci Hedges and Kaylee Earley.

