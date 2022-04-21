Members of the Hillsboro FFA, including a middle school student, recently went to the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus and participated in the state contest for equine, general livestock judging and poultry judging. During the poultry judging, Trinity Edenfield judged carcasses, different meat parts, egg exteriors and other various things. The equine team judged different classes of horses and judged flakes of hay. The livestock team judged different varieties of livestock such as pigs, sheep and cattle. The equine team placed 19th overall, livestock placed 20th, and Edenfield placed 64th out of 216 participants. Claire Winkle placed 41st out of 124 participants. Afterwards, all the teams went to Applebees to celebrate the successes of the judging season. Pictured (l-r) are Presley Blankenship, Trinity Edenfield, Jessica Howland, Raylee Barnett, Mylea Fridley, Riley Collins, Emma Yochum, Blake Herdman, Corbin Winkle, Claire Winkle, Carter Boyd and Logan Hetzel.

