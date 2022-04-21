Local collegiate news

The following information has been compiled from an assortment of news releases:

Morris on Columbus St. list

Gabrielle Morris of Hillsboro has been named to the autumn semester dean’s list at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

Cameron graduates Miami

Cayse Cameron of Hillsboro was among students from Miami University who received degrees during January graduation 2021-22. Cameron graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in political science.

Penn in Findlay concert

Asia Penn, of Greenfield, will perform in the University of Findlay’s spring orchestra concert, “Glorious Praise,” on Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m. in the Winebrenner, TLB Auditorium. The concert will feature traditional, spiritual national and powerful hymns by famous composers such as Mascagni, Rimsky-Korsakov, Handel and Bach. Tickets are free, but required, and are available at the Marathon Center for Performing Arts box office, online at mcpa.org, or by calling 419-423-2787.