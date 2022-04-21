Shawnee State hosting ACT Test prep

Shawnee State University’s Center for Lifelong Learning (CLL) will host an ACT Test Prep session on Saturday, May 7 starting at 8 a.m. in Massie Hall, Room 020.

Participants in the session will discuss tips and strategies, complete a practice test, and receive feedback to enhance test performance. The session will last until 12:15 p.m. with an option writing prep session lasting until 1 p.m.

The prep session is open to anyone interesting in taking the ACT. The deadline to register for the session is May 5 and can be completed online at www.shawnee.edu/act-prep. The cost to attend is $10, however financial assistance is available for those who qualify. For more information, contact Amanda Hedrick, director of the CLL at 740-351-3188.

To learn more about opportunities in Shawnee State University’s Center for Lifelong Learning, visit www.shawnee.edu/center-lifelong-learning.

Submitted by Elizabeth Blevins, executive director, marketing and communications, Shawnee State.