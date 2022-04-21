Hillsboro FFA Chapter 2022 Award Ceremony

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently held its annual award ceremony. It started off with a speech from President Hannah Hopkins’ mom, Jordan Freeze. After that, the chapter recognizedits honorary FFA members.

The 2022 Honorary FFA Members were Barry and Michelle Stratton, and Mark and Darci Hedges. Ben Florea brought Rick Williams to the stage where he gave a speech about the success of the annual alumni auction. Erin Hedges recognized all the freshmen class FFA members.

After freshman recognition, Ashley Kimball recognized the top 10 fruit salesmen and women of the chapter. Clara Page recognized all sophomore FFA class members. Erin Hedges recognized the nine senior members, who were awarded a scholarship of $75 from Merchants National Bank. Jessica Howland recognized all the junior FFA members. Ben Florea and Kaylee Early read off all the CDE members who participated over the last year. Senior members were recognized by Ashley Kimball.

Top GPA’s of the chapter were awarded and read by Breanna Cooper. Proficiency awards were recognized by Trinity Edenfield and Madison Curtis. Kaylee Early then read the Gold Rated Officer Books. Riley Stratton congratulated all the State Degree recipients. Alexandra Crago recognized the American Degree recipients. Jessica Howland recognized the State Officer candidates.

After state officer candidates were announced, the Star Awards for the chapter were presented by Breanna Cooper. Hannah Hopkins recognized all the parents in the crowd. After the parent recognition, Hillsboro High School Principal Joe Turner, and FFA advisors Mrs. McNeal and Mr. Cummings, presented closing remarks. After closing remarks, all the new officers were installed and Alexandra Crago closed the meeting.

Submitted by Benjamin Florea, Hillsboro FFA sentinel.

The 2021-22 Hillsboro FFA Officers at the FFA banquet are pictured (l-r) Riley Stratton, Allie Crago, Erin Hedges, Ashley Kimball, Benjamin Florea, Breanna Cooper, Trinity Edenfield, Jessica Howland and Hannah Hopkins. Submitted photo