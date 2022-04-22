Jenco Awards honor Appalachian service

To honor people of all ages who work passionately in the service of others in Appalachian Ohio, the Jenco Foundation Fund is seeking nominations for the 2022 Jenco Awards. The deadline is June 1.

This year celebrates 20 years of recognizing visionary leadership in service through the Jenco Awards. Nominated by fellow community members who witness their service and leadership in action, Jenco Awardees are selected through a formal committee process. Jenco Awardees receive an individual cash award to use in the manner most appropriate to their leadership.

The Jenco Foundation and its awards are named for Father Lawrence Martin Jenco, a Roman Catholic priest who committed his life to the service of others. Most notably, in the 1980s Jenco served as the director of Catholic Relief Services in Lebanon, where he was kidnapped and spent 19 months in captivity. Even in confinement, Jenco continued to serve, providing a listening ear for other detainees, including journalist Terry Anderson. Following Jenco’s death in 1996, Anderson wanted a way to honor Jenco’s legacy of compassion and giving, so he created the Jenco Foundation.

The Jenco Foundation joined the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) in 2011 as an endowment to ensure that it can forever honor Jenco’s legacy by recognizing unsung heroes throughout Appalachian Ohio.

“The Jenco Foundation Fund always looks forward to learning about those in Appalachian Ohio who have dedicated themselves to service, and we are excited to recognize their work,” said Carolyn Fisk of the Jenco Foundation Fund committee. “Additionally, 2022 is special for the Jenco Foundation as it marks the 20th anniversary of honoring Father Jenco’s legacy with these awards. We are grateful that we are able to continue to recognize these leaders in our region.”

The Jenco Award recognizes individuals of all ages for their service contributions. Their service demonstrates direct, caring action that contributes to the quality of life of individuals living in Appalachian Ohio. Nominations are encouraged across areas essential to quality of life: arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services. For more information on the Jenco Foundation Fund, the Jenco Award, and how to nominate someone, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Jenco or call 740-753-1111. Nominations are due Wednesday, June 1-.

Gifts to the Jenco Foundation Fund are tax deductible and may be made in a number of ways, including cash, gifts in wills, and life insurance. To make your donation, designate the Jenco Foundation Fund and mail to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, P.O. Box 456, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764. Donations also may be made online by visiting www.AppalachianOhio.org/Jenco.

Submitted by Rochelle Hawk, Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.