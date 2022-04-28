Garden club holds April meeting

The Hillsboro Garden Club held its April meeting at Floral Hall on the Highland County Fairgrounds. The business meeting was called to order by club president Judith Stivender. The 11 members and five guests stood for the Pledge of Allegiance. The treasurer’s report was given by Ruth Anna Duff.

Stivender gave a brief summary of the Region 16 Spring Meeting held earlier in April in Washington Court House. Several interesting programs were given on forest management, phenology, window box planting, and the Shaw Wetlands. At the end of the day, Stivender invited everyone present to the Region 16 Fall Meeting which will be hosted by the Hillsboro Garden Club.

Lynn Luman moved to adjourn the April meeting and Larry Moore seconded the motion. The club enjoyed refreshments provided by Connie Hilliard and Nancy Baldwin and welcomed Judy Moore back before the evening’s event began — the Spring Plant Auction.

Auctioneer Moore was assisted by Luman and Jennifer West. Bidding was fast and furious at times with a Lenten Rose and a “Flying Saucer” plant attracting great interest.

After the auction, the happy winners packed up their new items, ready to plant them the next morning.

The next club meeting will be Tuesday, May 24 at Floral Hall on the Highland County Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. All gardeners are welcome.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.