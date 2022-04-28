Apple Farm hosting ride-n-drive event

Apple Farm Service is organizing a ride-n-drive event at the Fayette County Fairgrounds in Washington C.H. Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It is an event to test-drive equipment with no strings attached. There will be professionals on standby to assist you and answer any questions.

Test ride the full lineup of Kioti tractors and utility vehicles, Bad Boy mowers, Grasshopper mowers, Exmark mowers and dozens of attachments that Apple Farm Service has to offer. There will be a free cookout, music, games and prizes.

“We’re so excited to bring the ride-n-drive to Fayette County this spring,” said marketing manager Kent Holmes. “We’ve done this set-up before with our Covington store and had a blast.”

The fairgrounds will be left unmowed, giving attendees the perfect conditions to try out each zero-turn around trees, poles and other obstacles.

“Our plan is to have at least one of each series of tractors from Kioti, and one of each series from every zero-turn mower company we carry. It’s the perfect opportunity to get your questions answered in a no-pressure relaxing environment. Plus, the prize giveaways, cookout, music and games are fun for the whole family too,” Holmes said.

Want to learn more about the free Ride-N-Drive events? Visit AppleFarmService.com/Ride to view which models will be available, which prizes for giveaways, and maps of each fairground.

Submitted by Kent Holmes, marketing manager Apple Farm Service.