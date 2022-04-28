Hillsboro M.S. names PBIS students

Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School.

PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe, and solve problems.

The students — Bailey Greene, Raelyn Bailey and Julie Hylton — displayed leadership skills and proved themselves to be good role models in all four areas.

Submitted by Hillsboro Middle School.

