Hillsboro M.S. names PBIS students


Submitted story

Raelyn Bailey was selected as PBIS student at Hillsboro Middle School.

Bailey Green was selected as PBIS student at Hillsboro Middle School.


Julie Hylton was selected as PBIS student at Hillsboro Middle School.


Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School.

PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe, and solve problems.

The students — Bailey Greene, Raelyn Bailey and Julie Hylton — displayed leadership skills and proved themselves to be good role models in all four areas.

Submitted by Hillsboro Middle School.

