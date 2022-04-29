Fairfield FFA has been raising chickens for the past two months and on April 23 the meat was donated to a local food pantry. From the day they received the chicks, Fairfield’s FFA members have been feeding, watering and taking care of the chickens. The members also loaded, transported and bagged the chickens when they were donated to a community food pantry. Pictured are(back row, l-r) Timmy Williams, Skylar Powell, Tytis Cannon, Shaleigh Duncan and Chyann Kendel (front row, l-r) Morgan Shoemaker, and advisors Daniel Foster and Kelsey Dickey.

Fairfield FFA has been raising chickens for the past two months and on April 23 the meat was donated to a local food pantry. From the day they received the chicks, Fairfield’s FFA members have been feeding, watering and taking care of the chickens. The members also loaded, transported and bagged the chickens when they were donated to a community food pantry. Pictured are(back row, l-r) Timmy Williams, Skylar Powell, Tytis Cannon, Shaleigh Duncan and Chyann Kendel (front row, l-r) Morgan Shoemaker, and advisors Daniel Foster and Kelsey Dickey. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_FAirfield.jpg Fairfield FFA has been raising chickens for the past two months and on April 23 the meat was donated to a local food pantry. From the day they received the chicks, Fairfield’s FFA members have been feeding, watering and taking care of the chickens. The members also loaded, transported and bagged the chickens when they were donated to a community food pantry. Pictured are(back row, l-r) Timmy Williams, Skylar Powell, Tytis Cannon, Shaleigh Duncan and Chyann Kendel (front row, l-r) Morgan Shoemaker, and advisors Daniel Foster and Kelsey Dickey. Submitted photo