Last Friday the McClain FFA Chapter finished off its spring Career Development Event competition season by participating in the state livestock finals. The McClain team of Braden Wright, Blythe Bolender, Cade Sponcil and Kenedi Wise placed seventh in the state. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_McClain-FFA.jpg Last Friday the McClain FFA Chapter finished off its spring Career Development Event competition season by participating in the state livestock finals. The McClain team of Braden Wright, Blythe Bolender, Cade Sponcil and Kenedi Wise placed seventh in the state. Submitted photo