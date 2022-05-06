Myers Legacy Fund awards three grants

The Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund has awarded grants to three programs for 2022. Clermont County Senior Services, Ohio’s Appalachian Country, and Hubbard Friends of the Library received a combined $2,320.

The Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund was established in 2008, honoring the legacy of Don Myers. The fund recognizes the service of Myers as the longtime executive director of the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Alliance (OMEGA) and the president of the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance (EODA).

The fund is a permanent source of funding to encourage and support Appalachian Ohio’s nonprofit and government organizations in collaborative activities that support quality of life. Grants are open to all 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. The fund emphasizes concerns that Myers worked passionately to address, including access to education, regional networking opportunities, support for community leaders, and the fulfillment of basic needs.

“The Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund is pleased to support these projects for 2022,” said Eric Myers, son of the late Don Myers. “The committee believes these endeavors represent the spirit of the fund and my father’s legacy.”

Clermont County Senior Services received funding to support the Home Safety Repair project. The organization will purchase 40 to 45 bathroom grab bars to be installed by skilled contractors and trained volunteers. This will assist 20 to 25 seniors, helping to prevent slip and fall injuries in their homes.

Ohio’s Appalachian Country (OAC) received a grant for the Rise Together: Capacity Building Tools for Ohio’s Appalachian Country project. OAC promotes tourism as economic development in Appalachian Ohio. Funding will allow OAC to purchase four memberships in the Destination Development Association. The shared memberships will facilitate training for all OAC member counties — 30 of the 32 Appalachian Ohio counties. This training will provide essential online resources to help make communities sustainable, thriving places where people want to live, work and visit.

Hubbard Friends of the Library of Trumbull County received a grant to support the Reading Pals: Children’s Summer Reading Program. Through this program, books will be provided weekly for children to read to senior citizens, accompanied by literacy-based activities to demonstrate the children’s comprehension of material read. The program will create an intergenerational connection between library families with young children and the residents of Elmwood Assisted Living in Hubbard.

Gifts to the Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund are tax deductible and can be made in many ways, including cash, bequests and life insurance. To mail your donation, designate the Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund and mail to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, P.O. Box 456, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764. Gifts also can be made online at www.AppalachianOhio.org by selecting the Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund when donating.

Since 1998, FAO has been working with donors who are passionate about Appalachian Ohio, its communities, and its future. The organization helps donors give back in ways that are meaningful to them and to the region.

To learn more about the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and opportunities to give, grow and create with FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org or contact [email protected] or 740-753-1111.

Submitted by Rochelle Hawk, communications and programs assistant, Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.

Pictured (l-r) are Emily Vigue, Foundation for Appalachian Ohio program manager; Marilyn Tanious, president, Ohio’s Appalachian Country; Matt Kaido, FAO director of strategic initiatives; and Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Ohio_s-Appalachian-Country.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Emily Vigue, Foundation for Appalachian Ohio program manager; Marilyn Tanious, president, Ohio’s Appalachian Country; Matt Kaido, FAO director of strategic initiatives; and Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. Photo courtesy of EODA