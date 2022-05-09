Cassner Foundation announces scholarship winners

The Cassner Foundation Scholarship has announced the six winners of its 2022 scholarships.

The Cassner Foundation Scholarship was established by Mr. and Mrs. Alvin B. Cassner. At least six $3,500 scholarships are awarded annually to Highland County High school seniors. Scholarships are renewable for a four-year period upon evidence that a 2.0 grade point average is maintained.

Scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic achievement, personal qualifications and stated goals and objectives. The final applicants are interviewed by a three-person screening committee before the committee awards the scholarships.

Students can receive information about the scholarship from their school counselor.

Short bios on each of this year’s winners is below:

Harrison Burge, the son of Harold and Dorothy Burge of Lynchburg, graduated from Lynchburg-Clay High School. He plans to attend Heidelberg University and major in physical therapy.

Quintin Captain, the son of Rodney and Jaymara Captain of Hillsboro, graduated from Hillsboro High School. He plans to attend University of Kentucky and major in physical therapy.

Chandra Hill, the daughter of Darin and the late Amy Hill of Hillsboro, graduated from Whiteoak High School. She plans to attend Ohio State University and major in animal science.

Hannah Hodson, the daughter of Chad and Jana Hodson of Leesburg, graduated from Fairfield Local High School. She plans to attend Liberty University and major in nursing.

Mia Snyder, the daughter of Joseph Snyder and Priscilla Hester of Hillsboro, graduated from McClain High School. She plans to attend Hocking College and major in nursing.

Tyler Tomera-Hillier, the son of Ethan and Brittany Chrisman of Leesburg, graduated from the Hillsboro Christian Academy. He plans to attend Wilmington College or Grand Canyon University and major in sports and entertainment management.

Submitted by Charlotte Branscome, credit manager, Rotary Forms Press Inc.

