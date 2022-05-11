Church Women United 2022

Myra J. Washington, national president of Church Women United, Inc., expressed her sincerest gratitude to each hard-working, dedicated, determined and resilient woman of faith for their continued prayers and financial support to help sustain the national organization during one of the most horrific times in history.

Having suspended operations due to the COVIC-19 pandemic, Washington has reopened the Church Women United (CWU) organization as of Jan. 5, 2022. Although much is still being done virtually, the legacy continues.

Over the last wo years, CWU has been devoted to the Farm Workers National Ministry along with many other causes such as human trafficking awareness. Violence against women and girls are the most wide spread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world today. Over a million children are sold into slavery every year.

Church Women United is a grassroots movement of women who share a vision of Christian unity and prayerful action. Their motto of “Agree to differ, resolved to love, united to serve” is the simplified purpose of CWU. These three components are all necessary to move forward, like the three wheels of a tricycle.

Interested women can subscribe to Church Women News. Details are available at www.churchwomenunited.net or by calling Valeta Doorneweerd at 937-402-4180.

Submitted by Valeta Doorneweerd.