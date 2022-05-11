Smiths speakers at Hillsboro FGBMFI

The Hillsboro FGBMFI (Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International) will hold a dinner meeting Saturday, May 14 at 24 Exchange Deli and Pizza, 144 W. Main St. in Hillsboro. The dinner is a 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

The event will also appear on Facebook Live starting at 7:45 p.m. Access the event at https://www.facebook.com/fgbmfihillsboro.

The guest speakers will be Mike and Ghilia Smith, faith builders. Praise and worship will be offered by Mike Gast.

A freewill offering will be received. Ladies are welcome.

Event organizers ask that you do not attend if you have cold or flu symptoms.

“Mike and Ghilia Smith believe serving God today is more exciting than ever before and that God has special assignments for His people if we are willing to answer His call,” an FGBMFI news release said. “They are passionate about encouraging the Body of Christ by sharing their testimony of the miracles God has done in their lives.”

In 1989, Mike Smith was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, which is considered incurable. Over the next nine years he was hospitalized four times. On two occasions his condition was so severe doctors insisted the surgical removal of his bowel was necessary. During his illness, Mike and Ghilia were faced with many challenging decisions, but by the wisdom and grace of God, Mike was completely healed without surgery, the news release said.

“While sharing their testimony in various churches, many have received physical healing and encouragement. They believe the trials we go through are worth it if God can use them for His glory,” the news release said.

Mike and Ghilia are members of the New Life Temple Church in Cincinnati. Mike is also the treasurer and chaplain of Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship in Hamilton/Fairfield. They believe that God’s love shines the brightest when we are in our darkest times.

Submitted by Mike Gast.

Mike and Ghilia Smith will be the speakers at Saturday’s Hillsboro Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_MikeGhiliaSmith.jpg Mike and Ghilia Smith will be the speakers at Saturday’s Hillsboro Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International. Submitted photo