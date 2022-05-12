Hillsboro FFA members compete in Envirothon

Five members of the Hillsboro FFA recently attended a tri-county Envirothon competition at Rocky Fork State park. This event was a joint project by the Adams, Brown and Highland Soil and Water Conservation Districts.

Students were tested on forestry, wildlife, aquatics and soils knowledge and identification. This team consisted of five freshman FFA members who were Alex McClurren, Gavin Brown, Corbin Winkle, Addyston Knauff and Ava Campbell.

For this competition, students learned the concepts of different waste streams and the impacts of waste generation and disposal on natural resources and society. Students also learned effective ways to manage waste regeneratively; as well as the social, economic and political impacts of turning waste products and degraded lands into resources.

“The things I learned really opened my eyes to what is happening in the world around me,” said Knauff.

Submitted by Hannah Hopkins, Hillsboro FFA Chapter president.

Pictured (l-r) are Alex McClarren, Gavin Brown, Corbin Winkle, Addyston Knauff, Ava Campbell and Hillsboro FFA Advisor Libby McNeal. Submitted photo